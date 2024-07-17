Flying Fijians fine tune ahead of All Blacks clash

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne has emphasized building team cohesion throughout their tour, which has proven crucial in their preparation for their key encounter against the All Blacks this weekend.

After the team training at the Jewish Academy’s Camp Carmel Creek grounds Byrne has expressed confidence in his team’s readiness.

“We’ve had a great opportunity to bond as a team here in San Diego, and the players have adapted well to the conditions. We know the challenge ahead against the All Blacks, but we are focused on our strengths and what we can bring to the game.”

Byrne adds the team is known for its dynamic and physical style of play, having utilized their training sessions to fine-tune areas identified for improvement.

“Physicality will be a key aspect of our game plan. We’ve worked hard to sharpen our set pieces and improve our defensive structure.”

Meanwhile, the All Blacks are preparing with significant changes to their squad ahead this of this weekend’s clash.

Coach Scott Robertson plans to shake up the lineup after maintaining stability in their recent tests.

Asafo Aumua and Fletcher Newell are expected to start in the front row, while Tupou Vaa’i may replace Patrick Tuipulotu in the second row.

Ethan Blackadder is likely to take over from Samipeni Finau at blindside flanker.

Anton Lienert-Brown is set to join newcomer Billy Proctor in the midfield, with Emoni Narawa and Caleb Clarke possibly taking the wing spots.

Players like Finau, Rieko Ioane, and Stephen Perofeta face scrutiny amidst competition from top performers like Beauden Barrett and returning star Will Jordan.

The All Blacks aim to address missed opportunities from the two previous matches against England and improve execution as they face the Fiji Water Flying Fijians at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego this Saturday at 2.30pm.