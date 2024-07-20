Flying Fijians confident for All Blacks clash

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne acknowledges that the All Blacks will be eager to secure a third win after two impressive Test victories against England earlier this month.

Byrne expressed confidence in his team’s preparations, stating they developed strong combinations to counter the All Blacks in this afternoon’s match.

He adds their intense training sessions in the week have given them some confidence for this important match.

“Half our squad is new to professional rugby, in the Drua but they have also played against New Zealand sides in the past three years, so the NZ sides know what to expect, and our boys are noe, because they have been playing against NZ players – they know we have beaten some NZ teams along the way.”

Byrne says the team knows the strength the three-time world champions possess and the Flying Fijians are eager to test them.

Meanwhile, in a recent Facebook post, the Fiji Rugby Union states that tickets to this match have been selling at a rapid pace, leaving some fans scrambling in the final minutes before kick-off in hopes of securing a spot to witness the showdown.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians and the All Blacks will meet at 2.30 pm.