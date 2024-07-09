Flying Fijians back in top 10

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Flying Fijians are back in the World Rugby top 10 rankings.

Fiji replaced Wales after beating Georgia 21-12, while Wales lost 25-16 to Australia.

It’s also the first time that Wales have dropped out of the top 10b for the first time in history.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

South Africa hangs on at number one followed by Ireland then New Zealand and France.

England is fifth while Scotland remains sixth followed by Argentina.

The Wallabies have moved to eighth and Italy drops to ninth.

Meanwhile, the Flying Fijians play the All Blacks next weekend.