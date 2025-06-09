Fisher weighs return to education after rugby dream

[file photo]

Vodafone Fijiana XVs captain Alfreda Fisher says her Rugby World Cup journey has not only made her stronger in the face of criticism, but also inspired her to chase new goals beyond the field.

The young Drua flanker, who continues to balance work and rugby, now looks forward to returning to school to further her education.

Fisher says she has been able to tick the bucket list for her people of Togo, Qamea, Taveuni and believes its time now for personal growth.

“I’m really keen now to further my education – I’ve gone to the Rugby World Cup, managed to achieve something so big for my village which is being part of the Drua team and now I’m ready to go back to school.”

While there are another four years before the next World Cup, the Taveuni lass says she hopes to manage her time wisely to be able to juggle work, rugby and education understanding that this in itself will be a huge task.

However, she is determined to make it work.

The 21-year-old captain adds her first experience may not have been ideal, but she now knows what to expect and how to prepare better — for the next outing.

“Another world cup for me for sure, by the next one – well you know…i know what to expect – next world cup im backing the team and believe we can reach the quarterfinals or even go one better.”

Fisher says while her journey in Rugby has been full of life lessons she looks forward to more outings with the team.

She led the Fijiana at the Rugby World Cup where they rounded up their campaign securing a spot better then their previous standings and a historic 28-25 win against Wales.

