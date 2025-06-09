Fisher to lead Fijiana in World Cup debut against Canada

Captain Alfreda Fisher.

Vodafone Fijiana XV’s coach Ioan Cunningham has confirmed a youthful but determined matchday 23 to take on world number two Canada in their Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 opener this Sunday in York, London.

Captain Alfreda Fisher will lead from the openside flank in her World Cup debut, anchoring a back row that includes Nunia Daunimoala at blindside and Manuqalo Komaitai at number eight.

Up front, Loraini Senivutu, Bitila Tawake and Tiana Robanakadavu form the starting front row, with Jade Coates and Mereoni Nakesa packing down in the second row.

Setaita Railumu starts at scrumhalf, pairing with flyhalf Salanieta Kinita, while Josifini Neihamu and Ema Adivitaloga form the midfield partnership in the centres.

Out wide, Repeka Tove and Ilisapeci Delaiwau provide pace on the wings, with Litiana Vueti at fullback to complete an exciting backline.

The bench offers a balance of energy and experience.

Hooker Selai Naliva and props Wainikiti Vasuturaga and Vika Matarugu provide front-row cover, with Asinate Serevi and Karalaini Naisewa adding depth to the forwards.

In the backs, Kolora Lomani, Kelerayani Luvu and Salote Nailolo bring attacking spark if called upon.

The match marks only Fiji’s second-ever appearance at a Rugby World Cup, and while Canada arrive as one of the tournament favourites, Cunningham has backed his side’s blend of youth and flair to rise to the occasion.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world. And there’s no better way to do that than in a Rugby World Cup. We will give it our all and leave everything out on the field.”

Fijiana takes on Canada at 4.30am on Sunday at York Community Stadium.

