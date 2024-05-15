First start for Nalaga

[ Source : Fijian Drua / Facebook ]

Young Swire Shipping Fijian Drua player Waqa Nalaga will get his first start on the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific against the Queensland Reds in Suva on Saturday.

The rookie will wear the number 12 jumper and joins Iosefo Masi in the midfield.

Prop Jone Koroiduadua returns from suspension with Etonia Waqa and Elia Canakaivata the notable changes in the forwards.

Simione Kuruvoli starts ahead of Peni Matawalu and Epeli Momo returns to the left wing in place of Taniela Rakuro who’ll come off the bench

The Drua knows the importance of this match and a good run of results could give them a second quarter-final appearance in just their third season.



Retained this week are Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Kitione Salawa, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Selestino Ravutaumada, Masi and Ilaisa Droasese.



The Drua play the Reds at 2.05pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.