First elimination teams confirmed

The top 32 teams that’ll feature in the first round of eliminations in the 38th Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s have been confirmed.

This means there’ll be 16 eliminations at three grounds.

The 16 winning teams will then progress to the second eliminations tomorrow, where the eight winners then confirm their places in the quarterfinals.

Viewers can watch six eliminations today on FBC 2, starting with Devo Babas and Vuda, followed by Vuna Brothers and Tabadamu.

Other eliminations at Prince Charles Park see Brothers take on Duavata, Lavidi Brothers face Nawaka Black, Yaro Chiefs and Ravoravo while Bula Brothers battle Vanuavou.

At ground two, Nakavika meets Ratu Filise, defending champs Army Green will need to beat TEMC Warriors to progress, Waibasaga Blues tackles Wardens Gold; Qila is going to play Vacalea from Kadavu, and Westfield hosts Ubuntu.

Other eliminarions will be played in ground three, which includes Sesame and Viwa, Nasonini versus Grassroots Rugby Fiji, Nakavu meets Duiyasana, Army Red will play Nasesevia Blues and Nahehevia clashes with Police Blue.

You can watch the Nawaka 7s live on FBC 2.

