Fijians XV thrashed in World Cup opener

The Vodafone Fijiana XV suffered a heavy 65-7 defeat at the hands of Canada in their opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup at the York Community Stadium this morning.

Canada dominated the match, with Julia Schell scoring an impressive six second-half tries to lead her team to the top of Group B.

Additional tries for Canada were scored by Gillian Boag, Karen Paquin, Caroline Crossley, Alysha Corrigan, and Sophie de Goede.

Fiji’s only try of the match was scored by Kolora Lomani.

Fijiana XV head coach Ioan Cunningham says he was extremely proud of the players despite the result.

He says the team showed flashes of their potential, particularly with their lone try, but acknowledged that they failed to string enough of those moments together.

Cunningham adds that the team will conduct an honest review of the performance and focus on learning and making quick adjustments.

He also extended a massive thank you to the people of York for the excellent welcome and support, and said the team looks forward to more support in Manchester next week when they play Scotland.

