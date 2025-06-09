Fijiana XV wins Oceania Challenge

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fijiana XV side has finished off the Oceania Rugby Women’s XV Challenge on a high, after defeating Samoa 24-20 to stamp their mark as champions.

Ioan Cunningham’s side managed to secure an early lead, going into halftime with a 17-5 score line.

Samoa fought back after the break and managed to close the score gap, but desperate attempts in the final minutes for a match-winning try proved futile.

Fijiana’s defense in the second half was impressive, shutting down a few scoring opportunities from Samoa until the final hooter.

