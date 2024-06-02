Fijiana XV qualifies for World Cup

[Photo Credit: Oceania Rugby]

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s has qualified for the 2025 Rugby World Cup in England.

This is after the side defeated Samoa 27-13 at the Oceania Women’s Rugby Championship in Brisbane.

A clinical first half performance proved to be the difference for the side with three converted tries.

Lock Doreen Narokete,flyhalf Jennifer Ravutia,and halfback Evivi Senikarivi scored the tries.

The Fijiana was leading 21-5 at the break before Luisa Tisolo added two penalties in the second spell.

Fijiana thrashed Tonga 48-3 and thumped Papua New Guinea 85-5 in their first two games.