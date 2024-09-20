Fijiana XV fall to Netherlands

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fijiana XV suffered their second straight defeat this morning, falling 12-10 to a determined Netherlands side in their test match.

Both teams crossed the try line twice, but it was the Fijiana’s missed conversions that ultimately proved costly.

Coming off a heavy defeat to Scotland in their first test, the Fijiana showed signs of improvement but struggled to find their rhythm.

Despite creating several opportunities, they failed to capitalize on key moments, allowing the Netherlands to edge them in a hard-fought encounter.

The team will look to regroup before heading to Dubai for the WXV 3 next week.