Fijiana thumped in Sydney

[Source: Wallaroos/Facebook]

The Fijiana 15s suffered a huge 59 points defeat to Australia in their match in Sydney.

Fijiana was thumped 64-5 by the Wallaroos with winger Desiree Miller scoring four tries.

The Karalaini Naisewa captained national side drew first blood through winger Adita Milinia following successive errors by the Wallaroos.

A well worked blindside play caught Australia napping with Milinia going in to score after 12 minutes.

However, Australia hit back with three successive tries to speedster Miller.

Fiji was reduced to 14 players in the 25th minute after Bitila Tawake was sent off for professional foul.

Australia was leading 24-5 at half time.

It wasn’t the start Fijiana needed in the second term with flanker Sulita Waisega sin-binned for repeated infringements.

The hosts scored six unanswered tries in the second half.

Last year the Vodafone Fijiana 15s lost 22-5.