Fijiana out of cup contention

The Fiji Airways Fijiana side has been knocked out of the cup quarterfinals at the Vancouver 7s, losing to Australia 35-19.

Australia produced a master-class performance to dominate the Fijiana, scoring seven tries, all of which were converted to progress to the semi-finals tomorrow.

The Saiasi Fuli-coached side tried hard and managed to score three tries to Heleina Young, Reapi Uluinasau and Raijieli Daveua.

The national men’s side will take on New Zealand in the cup quarterfinals at 3:06pm today.