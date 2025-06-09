Fijiana faces tough World Cup opener

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fijiana will begin their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign against second-ranked Canada in what could set the tone for their entire Pool B run.

They will also face Scotland and Wales, two experienced Six Nations teams, each bringing their own style of rugby.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham says the pool presents a unique challenge and opportunity for Fiji.

“Yeah, it’s a great challenge for us. It’s a very tough, competitive pool. Canada at the moment are obviously ranked number two in the world… great challenge for us, especially with it being our first match.”

He added that a strong start is key to keeping their hopes alive.

“The first one is to perform really well, put a performance out there that inspires a nation and we can be proud of… we start really well against Canada and that will give us a foothold into the rest of the tournament.”

The Vodafone Fijiana will kick off their rugby world cup campaign against Canada on the 24th of this month.

