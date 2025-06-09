Fijiana aim to seize chances against World no.2 Canada

[Photo Credit: officialfijiana/ Instagram]

Vodafone Fijiana 15s coach Ioan Cunningham says his side’s trademark attacking flair will be their biggest weapon as they gear up for a daunting test against world No. 2 Canada this Sunday.

Speaking during a Zoom interview, Cunningham highlighted Fiji’s ability to play with ball in hand as a key strength heading into the clash.

“Our strength is with the ball for sure. We’ve got outstanding players that can attack the line, offload and create opportunities on the front foot. The balance for us is not overplaying, especially against sides ranked in the top 10 or top 5 in the world, because our opportunities will be fewer. So when we have them, we must take them.”



The Welshman stressed the importance of striking the right balance, particularly against top-ranked nations where chances will be limited.

The Fijiana will need that balance when they run out against a Canadian side in red-hot form.

Canada recently demolished Australia 45–7 in the Pacific Four Series and also cruised past Ireland 47–26 in a warm-up, showcasing their power game and clinical finishing through stars like captain Sophie de Goede and speedster Florence Symonds.

Canada’s consistency has established them as one of the giants of the women’s game.

Their rise to No. 2 in the world rankings was underlined by a landmark 2024 victory over the Black Ferns in the Pacific Four Series, a result that reinforced their credentials as genuine World Cup contenders.

For Fiji, ranked 14th in the world, Sunday’s match is more than just an opener, it is a test of their ability to combine flair with discipline against one of the most dominant teams on the planet.

The clash also sets up a fascinating styles battle: Fiji’s unpredictable, offloading rugby against Canada’s structured, power-driven approach.

The two sides will meet on Sunday at 4.30am at York Community Stadium in York.

