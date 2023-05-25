Fijiana 15s debut for 7s star

Reapi Uluinasau.

Three Fijiana 7s reps will run out for the Vodafone Fijiana 15s in their Oceania Championship opener against Papua New Guinea tomorrow.

Women’s World Rugby 7s Series Impact Player of the Year, Reapi Uluinasau will earn her first cap for the Fijiana 15s at fullback.

Other 7s stars Raijeli Daveua and Ana Maria Naimasi are also in the starting 15.

Daveua has been named as an openside flanker and Naimasi at center.

Head Coach Inoke Male has also made some significant changes to the side as he tests out all his players in the 32-member squad with Merewai Cumu as captain.

Male has opted for experience on the bench with the likes of Iris Verebalavu, Doreen Narokete, Sulita Waisega, Karalaini Naisewa and Vani Arei.

Fijiana takes on PNG at 7:30pm tomorrow at Bond University, Gold Coast, Australia.

The side will then play Tonga on Tuesday and Samoa next Sunday.