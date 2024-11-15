Fiji White off to a winning start

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji White 7s team got their campaign at the Fiji Bitter Mataso 7s to a good start, beating Army FTG 15-7.

The side laced with players like Waisea Nacuqu, Manu Maisamoa, Solo Rauqe and Alesio Rauto.

They will now turn their attention to Spearhead Yalovata later this afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

Some other results so far, Tau Sports Police Blue drew 5 all with Pegasus Lavidi, TEMC Warriors beat Wardens 7-nil, Devo Babas won over Postshop Tabadamu 14-12 while BLK Lavdi Brothers 31-5 Echo Army Lautoka.

The games continue at Churchill Park.