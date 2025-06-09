Fiji Rugby eyes player development and future pathways

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

After successfully defending the Oceania Rugby U20 Challenge title, Fiji Rugby Union is now turning its focus to the future of its age-grade programme.

The victory reinforced the importance of the U20 level as a stepping stone between school competitions and elite rugby, and CEO Koli Sewabu says discussions are already underway to shape the next chapter.

While there is no confirmation yet from World Rugby, new competitions are being proposed for 2025 that could further elevate the development of Fijian youth players.

“There are new tournaments being planned for next year. We are yet to hear confirmations of that in terms of our involvement. But it’s an important part an important part of our programme.”



[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Sewabu added that a full review will be conducted on the current U20 structure to assess how it can better serve the national team pipeline.

The goal is to ensure that players not only progress through the system but do so with the necessary physical tools and preparation to compete internationally.

He acknowledged that the physical standards in top-tier competitions like the Six Nations remain a major benchmark.

