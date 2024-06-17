Fiji names squad for JWC

Nalani May - Fiji U20 Captain

Eight overseas-based players have made the cut for the Sports World Fijian Under-20 rugby side to the Junior World Championship in South Africa next month.

The side will be led by former national basketball rep Nalani May.

Overseas players like Moses Ravula, younger brother of Drua fly half Isaiah Armstrong, Simon Koroiyadi, May, Elroy Mcomber and Breyton Legge have also been named.

Article continues after advertisement

Drua utility Isikeli Rabitu is another notable inclusion.

Our Fiji U20 squad has been undergoing eight weeks of intense training in Nadi.

Fiji is pooled with England, Argentina and hosts South Africa.

The JWC will be held from June 29th to July 19th.