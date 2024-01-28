Fiji bow out in semis

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s side was humbled by a determined Australian outfit, losing 22-7 in the cup semi-final of the Perth 7s.

The Ben Gollings-coached side went into the match as favourites after impressive displays over the past two days but could not find the winning touch.

Skipper Joseva Talacolo and Terio Tamani scored a try each for Fiji but were unable to contain the Australians, who managed to score three tries to Nick Malouf, Nathan Lawson and Henry Palmer while Maurice Longbottom added two conversions and a penalty kick.

Australia will face Argentina in the final at 9:53pm after the latter defeated Ireland 24-5 in the first semi-final.

Meanwhile the Fijiana side will meet Canada in the 7th place playoff in the women’s division at 6:15pm.