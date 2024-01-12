Fiji Babaas through to Cup quarterfinals

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Babaas are through to the Cup quarterfinals of the Fiji Bitter Yalovata Lomaiviti 7s, currently underway at Nasau Park in Levuka.

The shadow national 7s side thumped Golden Eagles 39-0 in the main elimination this afternoon to progress to the play-offs.

The Filipe Sauturage-led side earlier defeated Police White 17-7 in its final pool match.

In other main elimination results, BLK Saint John Draiba upset Police White 14-7, Wardens Gold defeated Freshet Navy 17-12, BLK Lavidi Brother beat Nasinu 8-0, Police Blue thumped Chill Bar Lami Cavaliers 19-5, Nakavu edged FlameTree Waimanu 5-0 and Army proved too strong for Mataravua with a 24-0 victory.

The draws for the main Cup quarterfinals will be released later today.