Fiji and Barbarians live on FBC Sports

Fans will be able to watch the Flying Fijians and Barbarians clash at Twickenham in England this weekend on FBC Sports.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation confirmed today it’ll air the live coverage on its Sports HD channel.

Fiji will play the Babas at 4:15am on Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

Over 60,000 people have already secured their seats for the biggest rugby showcase of the summer.

Last year the Flying Fijians created history at Twickenham after beating England 30-22 for the first time.

The Barbarians will be full of talent against Rugby World Cup quarter-finalists Fiji, with the likes of Danny Care, Ben Youngs, Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May, and Kyle Sinckler all signed up to represent the world-famous invitational side who will be led by Kiwi coach Robbie Deans.

Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Sam Whitelock will also be in action for Barbarians.