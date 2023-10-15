Fiji a threat says England defence coach

[Source: Rugby World Cup]

England’s defense coach, Kevin Sinfield, acknowledges Fiji’s historic win in their previous Test encounter but still considers our national side a threat.

He emphasizes that the Fiji Water Flying Fijians are a serious opponent and regardless of thinking so, his side will come out strong.

Sinfield is resolute in his belief that, irrespective of their perceptions, his team will rise to the occasion, displaying their strength and determination.

Article continues after advertisement

Sinfield, with a keen eye on their journey, remarks on the significant progress his players have made and expresses unwavering confidence in the match day-23 squad.

Meanwhile, Fiji Rugby Union Board Chair Peter Mazey is full of praises for the national team ahead of their quarterfinal clash tomorrow.

Mazey attributes the team’s remarkable journey to their unwavering dedication, passion and hard work.

He emphasizes the collective talent, determination, teamwork, and sportsmanship that have not only propelled them to this stage but also serves as an inspiration to the entire nation.

The Flying Fijians will face England at 3am tomorrow.