Fiji 7's squad named

Fiji 7s Men’s Head Coach Ben Gollings has named his Commonwealth Games squad for Birmingham.

Olympic gold medalist Sireli Maqala is the latest inclusion in the Fiji Men’s 7s side, joined by French based Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Aminiasi Tuimaba who were part of the previous two series.

Players who have maintained their spot are Josua Vakurinabili, Semi Kunatani, Tevita Daugunu, Jeremaia Matana, Elia Canakaivata, Waisea Nacuqu, Jerry Tuwai, Filipe Sauturaga, Kaminieli Rasaku, and Vuiviawa Naduvalo.

Fiji is set to face Zambia in it first match on Saturday at 12.02am, followed by Canada at 8.32am, and then Wales at 12.02am on Sunday.