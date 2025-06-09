Fiji 7s camp backs RKS

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Josese Batirerega and the national 7s squad are backing RKS to book a spot in the Deans Under-18 final when they face Suva Grammar School in the second semifinal tomorrow.

The former RKS student, who helped the school win the Deans title in 2018 alongside Flying Fijians star Sireli Maqala and Fijian Drua prop Meli Tuni, has sent a simple but powerful message to the current squad.

“To our brothers from school preparing for the semifinals tomorrow, we just want to wish you all the best and hope that victory will be ours in the end.”

RKS will be looking to keep their championship dreams alive and add another chapter to their proud rugby history.

The 2025 Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve semifinals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium, Bidesi and Buckhurst Park tomorrow, with selected matches LIVE on FBC Sports and FBC 2.

Overseas viewers can also watch it LIVE on www.Viti.Plus for $59FJD.

