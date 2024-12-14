Festival gives underprivileged kids taste of Rugby

Nearly 400 children from underprivileged communities across Suva came to Albert Park yesterday for the Rugby Academy of Fiji MILO Tag Festival, an event focused on giving kids the opportunity to play rugby and have fun.

The one-day festival, spearheaded by former Flying Fijian Seremaia Bai, was designed specifically for children from communities that often lack access to such programs.

Boys and girls in grades under nine to under 14 enjoyed a day of rugby basics and friendly competition, but the main goal was to create an inclusive space for them to play, learn, and connect.

“You get to learn the basics of rugby and also values like respect, and hard work that you can live by and educate the children on the life lessons.”

The festival not only introduces the basics of the sport but also instills values of teamwork and sportsmanship while creating joyful experiences for children who may not have access to organized sports.

Events like the MILO Tag Festival ensure that no child is left behind in experiencing the joy and camaraderie rugby can bring.