Farrell pleased with big win over Fiji

[Source: SuperSports]

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says their 52-17 win over the Flying Fijians in Dublin this morning was a very pleasing result.

After an error-strewn showing in defeat to the All Blacks to start their autumn Tests, and a nervy win against Argentina last weekend, today’s win was Ireland’s most convincing performance of their November series so far.

In his post-match interview, Farrell said the best is yet to come for Ireland.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: The Telegraph]

Ireland ended the game with scrum-half Conor Murray on the wing, hooker Gus McCarthy as a flanker and number eight Caelan Doris in the centre.

Farrell says it’s pleasing, and obviously it was like the wild west towards the end in terms of substitutes and people playing out of position, but they managed that so the group grows in situations as such.

Indiscipline proved costly for the Flying Fijians with yellow cards to Eroni Mawi and Setareki Turagacoke as the home team ran in eight tries.

Turagacoke and Kitione Salawa scored a try each with a penalty from Caleb Muntz.

In other Tests today, South Africa thumped Wales 45-12 and the All Blacks defeated Italy 29-11.