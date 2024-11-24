Rugby

Farrell pleased with big win over Fiji

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

November 24, 2024 12:04 pm

[Source: SuperSports]

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says their 52-17 win over the Flying Fijians in Dublin this morning was a very pleasing result.

After an error-strewn showing in defeat to the All Blacks to start their autumn Tests, and a nervy win against Argentina last weekend, today’s win was Ireland’s most convincing performance of their November series so far.

In his post-match interview, Farrell said the best is yet to come for Ireland.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: The Telegraph]

Ireland ended the game with scrum-half Conor Murray on the wing, hooker Gus McCarthy as a flanker and number eight Caelan Doris in the centre.

Farrell says it’s pleasing, and obviously it was like the wild west towards the end in terms of substitutes and people playing out of position, but they managed that so the group grows in situations as such.

Indiscipline proved costly for the Flying Fijians with yellow cards to Eroni Mawi and Setareki Turagacoke as the home team ran in eight tries.

Turagacoke and Kitione Salawa scored a try each with a penalty from Caleb Muntz.

In other Tests today, South Africa thumped Wales 45-12 and the All Blacks defeated Italy 29-11.

I will convey my decision to Tikoduadua first: Rabuka

Developing nations criticize $300B COP29 climate deal

Fijians urged to unite in the fight against GBV

Audiovisual industry generates $260m

Tabuya calls for action against online gender-based violence

Capital Insurance Ltd applauded for economic contribution

Accessible online services

Substandard food imports a challenge in the food safety

Rabuka expresses confidence in US-Fiji cooperation

Advocates pledge unwavering commitment to end child abuse

Psychological summit identifies capacity gaps

Farrell pleased with big win over Fiji

Kenyan runner Anyango banned for six years

Unimpressive All Blacks labour to 29-11 win over Italy

COP29 agrees deal to kick-start global carbon credit trading

Rich Nations raise COP29 climate finance offer

Hamas says hostage killed in Israeli Gaza Strip attack

Indiscipline cost Flying Fijians in Dublin

Naikausa wishes team all the best

Intense competition for national spots

Springboks beat Wales 45-12, extend losing streak

City's home streak ends in 4-0 loss to Spurs

Chelsea hold on to beat Leicester despite Madueke mishap

Saka on target as Arsenal return to winning ways

Cunha double leads Wolves to 4-1 win at Fulham

Barkley header salvages Villa draw with lowly Palace

Everton frustrated in 0-0 home draw with 10-man Brentford

Casualties as Israeli air strike pounds central Beirut

Fiji chases history in Dublin

Talacolo in high spirits

Goodman Fielder strengthens welfare for staff

New Man United boss confident

New mixed 4x100m relay for 2026 Worlds

New show ‘Gup Shup Time’ to inspire youths

Strengthening connections with Pacific people

Trump picks prominent investor for treasury secretary

Men's netball to continue fine-form

Fiji and US strength defense ties in key engagements

Skipper aware of Flying Fijians threat

Ohio State scores 100+ to crush Campbell

Policy review will help tackle rising pornography cases

Couple front court over alleged taxi permit scam

Herd mentality increased post pandemic

Mindpearl rebrands annual staff awards as MEXA

US, Fiji start talks to boost military ties

Nine new faces in Fijiana 7s side

Russia has 'limited' stock of new missile: US official

Midwife crisis after 500 exit Fiji

Byrne reflects on Spain's game's value in northern tour

Nasinu ready for Tuckers Ice Cream Games

Vodafone says no to spy technologies, believes on right to privacy

Secretary Austin to make key announcements in Fiji

Exhibitors hopeful for good outcome

Manukau All Stars eye Pacific Cup redemption

Bumrah leads India's fightback against Australia

Ministry finds remuneration breaches

Grace Road stands its ground

Byrne's Irish homecoming ahead of showdown

Justice Temo urges politicians to clarify drug offender penalties

Ireland coach trust rookies

Former MPs constitutional redress application struck out

Immigration Director steps aside pending investigation

Healthcare under strain, 100s of critical medicines in short supply

Vakatawa happy to help

MoH confirms superbug-related cases

Weightlifting Fiji's successful year draws more interest

Workforce issues raised during TOPEX conference

Fiji carbon market framework launch at COP29

Match physicality a challenge for AuFFI Australia All-Stars

Secretary Austin arrives

FNPF to implement key changes to penalty system in New Year

Uni Fiji stresses responsible business practices

Fiji to host regional hash event

Aussie farmers and businesses look for trade certainty

Jude law calls 'Skeleton Crew' home

Police confirms separate investigations related to Grace Road

Police await PM’s directions

Huge boost for Coral Coast 7s from McDonald’s

Russia gives North Korea a million barrels of oil

Flying Fijians build momentum

Superbugs and sanitation failures put lives at risk

Primary School Games prep underway

Government and private sector crucial in achieving 2030 vision

Namosi launches drug-free initiative for 2024-2026

Trespasser at $2b meth storage site unknown to police

More than 40 dead after gunmen attack passenger vehicles in Pakistan

Jussie Smollett’s conviction overturned

Ireland duo to debut against Flying Fijians

Immigration Director silent on passport probe

Suva and Ba Masters set for Taito Bula Cup

Tikoduadua awaits PM's decision on stepping down

Wicked's Ariana Grande Addresses Glinda's Sexuality

PS warns Kava use may be gateway to illicit drugs

Israeli strikes kill 47 people in eastern Lebanon, official says

Women’s hockey set for Pacific Cup challenge

More drug raids conducted

Attack on vehicles carrying Pakistani Shi'ites kills 42

Lawyers may face hearing in case

Investigation underway into resort guest's death

Russia hits Ukraine with missile

Newly commissioned TF officers reminded of their roles

Flooding affects Wainiyavu farmers

Concerns raised over underreported medical mistakes

War crime warrants issued

Byrne names strong side for Ireland clash

Police oppose raising criminal responsibility age

Fiji men's netball ready for Singapore tournament

Yalovata 7s drives community development

26 teams for final Sports Council 7s leg

FHEC warns of fake learning centers

Ministry introduces digital tools to streamline NCD care

Emily's list empowers women leaders

FEYE results out today

Australia edge out US to reach Davis Cup semi-finals

LTA to crackdown on violations with festive season enforcement

Council condemns rental discrimination

Tikoduadua offers to step down pending Grace Rd passport probe

Alarming increase in child offenders

Health systems at risk without global support, warns Minister

Shift in travelers experiences emerge

Cama names 3 newbies in Dubai 7s side

Court to rule on USP matter

Trade exhibition to allow for economic cooperation

7s tournament to raise funds for school

New website to boost RPFLs reach

NZFFI Auckland All-Stars set to defend Pacific Cup

Call for Google to sell Chrome to end search monopoly

Koster excited for men's netball tournament in Singapore

Every town has HIV: Dr Devi

Man held over alleged security issue at $2b meth stronghold

Chinese Exhibition begins, Ambassador says biggest trade show in Pacific

Surge in interest for Darts

Rugby a way out for Nakacia

Rural Development Framework consultations begins

Unsentenced persons in prisons increases due to court backlog

Selena Gomez safest relationship yet

Usamate calls for probe into Grace Road

Belarusian leader Lukashenko pardons 32 people jailed for 'extremism'

Spain's deputy PM Ribera deflects blame over floods to climate change

Kylie Jenner trolls Kendall hilariously

Western Division becomes drug hotspot for youth

Alarming rise in child abuse cases

Flying Fijians map way past Ireland

Taylor Swift's stylish NYC night

Fiji open to investment despite Grace Road's setback

Bula Bay in for Coral Coast 7s

Call for women, youth in politics

Adventure tourism key for Fiji

Trump picks Matthew Whitaker as nominee for NATO ambassador

Qoma villagers urged to register for assistance

US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Bose, a Yalovata 7s product: Volau

Waiter becomes Hollywood star

Fiji’s most-capped hockey rep gears up for Pacific Cup

Drug offenses in Fiji spike

Sugar farmers left out of climate finance

National darts sides to be named in January

Five great ARIA-nominated releases to catch up on

Kerevi to miss Scotland and Ireland Tests

Welby to end official duties as Archbishop of Canterbury by Jan. 6

Wilkshire to be chief guest at Fiji FA awards

Congo opposition calls for protests against plans

Moana 2 hits Cinemas soon

Legal challenges force Grace Road to pause projects

Three to front court following drug raid

Conference to tackle emerging trends gets underway

New cyclone-resilient schools re-open

Scientists announce progress toward ambitious atlas of human cells

Yalovata Lomaiviti 7s starts in Levuka

Serbian opposition politicians join protests after train station disaster

Drug crisis reaches new heights: Volatabu

Turagacoke continues fine form

Fiji Men's Hockey sharpens skills for Pacific Cup

SCC admits faulty CCTV cameras

Daily Mirror publisher faces 101 phone-hacking lawsuits in UK

First Mini Games trials for Weightlifting Fiji

Minister pushes for urgent investigation in Haider’s case

Fiji’s commitment to climate advocacy praised

Richomme sails solo more than 550 nautical miles in 24 hours

BAF tackles key challenges for MSMEs

Romania awarded 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off

Tabuya calls for united action on gender equality

South Africa expect desperate Wales to put up a fight in Cardiff

Families of fallen firefighters get financial assistance

Germany overpower Canada to set up Davis Cup semi with Netherlands

New deal to look at housing solutions

Students impacted by accident given necessary support

Trump, Musk watch SpaceX launch Starship, booster misses landing

Cervical and breast cancer rank highest in Fiji

Airport undergoing security review

Keke Palmer gets Hollywood boost

Qoma villagers will not move despite climate impact

Three arrested following drug raids

Fijiana sets sights on top 8 in Dubai

Burnt, tortured prison guard left 'spiralling' in pain

Diwan Chand laid to rest

Vanua Levu to be Fiji’s next economic frontier

Busy year for PSC claims Chair

Sanday is new FRU Chairperson

Findings into tourist's death 'shocking and unacceptable', says Nand