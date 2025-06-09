Excitement and nerves for Fijiana XV

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The countdown is nearly over for the Vodafone Fijiana XVs, who will jet out tomorrow night for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in the United Kingdom, marking their second appearance on the game’s biggest stage.

With the squad fine-tuning preparations, the mood in camp is a blend of excitement and nerves as the team prepares to face the world’s elite.

Coach Ioan Cunningham says expectations are high, but the players are ready to put months of hard work into action.

“We are going into a tournament that’s probably going to be the biggest female rugby competition ever, so we are super excited with that opportunity to get on the global stage and show everyone what great athletes and great rugby players we have.”

The Fijiana XVs made their historic debut at the tournament in 2021 and will now look to build on that experience when they run out in front of packed UK crowds.

Fiji takes on Canada in their first pool match next Sunday at 4.30am.

The team departs Nadi International Airport at 9pm tomorrow.

