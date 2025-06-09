England Women’s team finds respite and rugby in Fiji

The England women’s rugby team has found both a beautiful host nation and a vital opportunity to compete in the Paradise 7s in Lautoka, which concluded yesterday.

The tournament provided a much-needed platform for the team to play against some of the world’s best, especially given the current challenges facing their program at home.

According to head coach Simon Hunt, for many of the players, this was their first time in Fiji.

They were quick to praise the country’s stunning scenery and the immense friendliness of its people.

From a rugby standpoint, the team found themselves up against a challenging style of play.

English players noted that facing Fijian teams is like a “Monaco of Sevens,” with a high level of physicality and a unique cultural approach to the game.

Despite facing immense uncertainty and having their entire program defunded just a month ago, the team was able to come to Fiji and compete.

“The Women’s game is still up in the air at the moment. Dubai 7s is in eight weeks, I think, at the moment. We don’t have a squad. We don’t have coaches. We don’t have a programme. But we are one of the core teams. So it’s difficult. That’s kind of one of the main reasons we’re here.”

This is in contrast to the men’s team, who have found a new home with the Scottish Rugby Union.

The women’s team is hopeful that their performance will pay back the faith shown in them by the Paradise 7s organisers.

