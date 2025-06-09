Ellie Kildunne returns for England’s World Cup semi-final

[ Source: BB Sport ]

England full-back Ellie Kildunne is back from concussion and will start against France in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup semi-final.

The 26-year-old World Player of the Year missed the quarter-final win over Scotland but has cleared medical checks. Coach John Mitchell says Kildunne’s pace and creativity make her a game breaker.

Prop Hannah Botterman also returns from injury at loose-head, while Zoe Harrison keeps her spot at fly-half ahead of Holly Aitchison, thanks to her consistency and control.

Abbie Ward comes into the second row alongside Morwenna Talling, who was player of the match against Scotland.

In the other semi-final, holders New Zealand face Canada tomorrow.

