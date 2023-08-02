Elite players to miss Deans quarter-finals

Few of the elite players that will participate in the Commonwealth Youth Games will not feature in the 2023 Deans and Raluve Quarter-finals that will kick start next weekend.

These are some of the players from prominent schools such as Natabua High School, Jasper Williams High School, Suva Grammar School, Marist Brothers High School, Lelean Memorial School, and Cuvu College.

These players will represent Fiji in the Rugby 7s for men’s and women’s that will be played in Tobago alongside the Triathlon competition.

The Commonwealth Youth Games will begin from August 4th to the 11th.

The competition will be held in Trinidad and Tobago.