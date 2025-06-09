Eden Park awaits as Wallabies aim to defy history

The Wallabies are focused on snapping a near 40-year winless record at the home of Kiwi rugby. (Andrew Cornaga/AAP PHOTOS)

Scrumhalf Jake Gordon says it’s been bittersweet watching the Wallabies post some famous wins without him, and he’s eager to join in on the fun with a drought-breaking victory at Eden Park.

Gordon injured himself on the eve of the third Test against the British and Irish Lions in August.

It meant not only did he miss that win in Sydney a few days later, but also the Wallabies’ drought-breaking triumph against South Africa in Johannesburg, and the last-gasp victory over Argentina in Townsville.

Gordon has been deemed fit to return for Saturday night’s blockbuster clash with the All Blacks in Auckland.

New Zealand are undefeated in their past 51 matches at Eden Park, with that record featuring 49 wins and two draws.

Their last loss at the venue was in 1994 when they suffered a 23-20 defeat to France. Australia’s last win against New Zealand there was in 1986.

But with the Wallabies on the rise and the All Blacks having suffered their heaviest-ever Test defeat last week – a shock 43-10 loss to South Africa in Wellington – there’s a feeling Australia might be in with a chance.

“Their incredible record at home at Eden Park is something definitely you wouldn’t take lightly,” Gordon said on Friday.

“All teams have days when they are not as competitive as they’d like to be. But they’ve been at the top of their game for a very long time.

“I’m obviously excited (to be back). To see some of the performances the team has put together has been pleasing.

“It’s bittersweet, you watch and you’d love to be a part of it but it’s been great to watch them build and play some really good performances.

“I’m happy now to be a part of it and excited for the two games ahead in Auckland and Perth.”

