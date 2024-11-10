Dupont marks XVs return with dominant win over Japan

Antoine Dupont marked his return to international XVs with a dominant victory over Japan [Source: BBC]

Antoine Dupont marked his return to international XVs with a dominant victory over Eddie Jones’ Japan to open France’s Autumn Nations Series.

Dupont, who won Olympic gold with the France sevens team in July, was playing his first game in international XVs since his side’s devastating home World Cup quarter-final defeat by South Africa last October.

Having spent 2024 focusing on sevens, the former World Player of the Year played 66 minutes and looked sharp throughout, having a second-half try ruled out.

In a dominant first half, wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey crossed for two tries, with fellow 21-year-old Emilien Gailleton also scoring.

After flanker Alexandre Roumat grabbed the third try, returning star Dupont combined with Peato Mauvaka to send the hooker over.

Prop Jean-Baptiste Gros powered over for a score, while La Rochelle’s Paul Boudehent crossed twice in a clinical performance.

Jones’ Japan, who recently were hammered by New Zealand in Yokohama, showed massive improvement in the second period and scored tries through fly-half Harumichi Tatekawa and replacement Tevita Tatafu.

Fabien Galthie’s side will now face New Zealand in a rematch of the opening game of last autumn’s World Cup next Saturday.

Elsewhere, Argentina provided a timely reminder to Friday’s opponents Ireland that they cannot be taken lightly after a 50-18 victory over Italy in Udine.

Fly-half Tomas Albornoz, who plays his club rugby in Italy at Benetton, scored 20 points to guide the Pumas to their biggest victory over their Six Nations opponents.