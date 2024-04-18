Drua women ready for thriller match

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women’s wing Atelaite Buna says they stand ready and firm to face the Western Force in their Super W semi-final match tomorrow afternoon.

Buna says their short preparation this week will not be an excuse and they are ready to go out firing in front of the Suva crowd for the first time this season.

“The team and I stand ready for tomorrow’s battle. We have learnt a lot from last week’s game and we will better it this week so we can defend our title this year.”

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Buna, known for her impressive athleticism is eager to display her skills in front of her family and fans.



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Her main goal for tomorrow’s game is to stay focused on scoring and avoid distractions.



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

She expresses gratitude for her teammates’ support in her growth and aims to make both fans and teammates proud in tomorrow’s match.



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Drua and Western Force will clash at 4.35pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can also watch the game LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.