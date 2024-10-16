Drua team in Coral Coast 7s

The Fijian Drua side will feature a 7s team in next year’s McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s.

While making the formal announcement in Sigatoka today, Organizer Jay Whyte says having the side play in the tournament will be huge.

Whyte says they are looking forward to having the side take part.

Article continues after advertisement

Drua coach Glenn Jackson says this will be opportunity for the players to be part of a tournament during their pre season.

The tournament will be held at Lawaqa Park from January 16-18 and entry for fans is free for the three days.