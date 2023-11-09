Drua sets target of home finals

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne reveals they have set goals they need to achieve during the new season of Super Rugby.

Speaking at the squad announcement in Nadi today, Byrne says while he expresses confidence in the team’s capabilities and their readiness to elevate their performance to new heights, targets also need to be met.

Byrne says they’ve set their sights on specific achievements for the season, and they are determined to pursue them relentlessly.

He states they aim to go further than a quarterfinal finish this time around.

“This year we want to take another step and give our fans an opportunity to cheer us on in a home final. These are the goals that we want to set ourselves. We’re not hiding away from the fact that we need to improve and get better. There’s a target we’re going to go after and we’ve got seven home games with a really good squad. And we want to target that at home final and we’re not hiding away from that at this stage.”

Byrne states that the quality of the players joining them this season is exceptional, and it truly reflects the depth and strength of the team.

The Drua coach also shared some light in the departure of Teti Tela, understanding and respecting his decision to prioritize his family.

“We’re going to miss Teddy. We’re going to miss him as a person most. But as a player, he was a great leader for us. But when you see him and his wife and young daughter in here the other day, for me it’s a pretty easy decision that you have to make.”

Nonetheless, Byrne adds that they have a pool of talented individuals ready to step up and fill the positions, injecting a fresh wave of excitement into the dynamics of the team.