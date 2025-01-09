Drua set for thrilling pre-season showdown

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are in the final stages of discussions for a pre-season match scheduled for the 24th of this month.

Drua’s Head of Commercial and Marketing Shane Hussein says that while they cannot reveal further details at this time about their opponents, the match is shaping up to be an exciting encounter.

He adds that the team is highly motivated and looking forward to the game, especially with about a month remaining before the start of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Drua have participated in several competitions as part of their preparations for the pre-season match.

They competed in the Mataso 7s and Sunbell Drua 10s and are set to take part in the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s next week.

Hussein highlights that these competitions have provided a strong foundation for the team as they gear up for the new season, which marks their fourth appearance in Super Rugby.

The Drua will kick off their 2025 campaign at home, hosting the Brumbies at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on the 15th of February.

You can catch the live action on FBC Sports.