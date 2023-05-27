Drua set for all-Pacific battle

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are expecting nothing less than an intense physical battle against Moana Pasifika today.

There’s a lot on the line for the Drua in this Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash and they know what they need to do to achieve their target.

The two teams last met in round one of the competition with the Drua coming from behind with a Taniela Rakuro try to claim the close win.

Fijian Drua loose forward Ratu Rotuisolia says they know what to expect.

“The boys came into this week knowing that Moana will bring in a strong game. So we’ve reminded ourselves that it will be a strong battle so we got ourselves ready with our little contact, scrumming and everything we need to get right this week.”

Rotuisolia adds getting a bonus point win today is vital in their quest for a quarter-final spot.

Our Drua faces Moana Pasifika at 2:05pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.