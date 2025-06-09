Drua Remote Community Challenge to conclude today

Around 16 school teams from the Central Division are part of the Drua Remote Community Challenge at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The tournament brought together secondary schools from the interior of Namosi, Naitasiri, and Tailevu, showcasing both talent and community spirit.

Today marked the final day of competition, and Drua Foundation Program Manager Deanne Lees expressed her admiration for the level of participation and passion displayed.

Lees highlighted that the program’s goal is to reconnect with rural communities through the power of rugby, fostering engagement and development both on and off the field.

She was also pleased to see families and local supporters turn out in numbers to cheer on their teams, creating a vibrant and supportive atmosphere.

In addition to the on-field action, the foundation hosted educational workshops for fans and spectators at the venue.

These included sessions on banking, education, and rugby.

