Drua navigating in uncharted waters

Knock-out footy is a whole different ball game and the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua knows they’re heading into new waters.

Coach Mick Byrne says they’ve been preparing for this for the past three weeks knowing that if they don’t get across the line, their season could well be over.

Byrne says this is the beauty of their preparation this week as it drives them to lift their physicality.

He adds the Crusaders is a hard team to beat at home and they’re expecting to be challenged in all areas in cold Christchurch.

“They’ll be clinical, they’ll be fast, and they’ll challenge our speed around the paddock especially from set-piece. We are preparing for that to get early speed into our game and they’ll be physical.”

Byrne adds the players have been disappointed a couple of times this season but he sees determination in their eyes to give it their all this weekend.

The two clash on Saturday at 7.05pm.

The Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals start on Friday with the Blues and Waratahs at 7:35pm.

On Saturday, the Chiefs host the Reds at 4:35pm and the Brumbies take on the Hurricanes at 9:35pm.

You can watch the Drua and Crusaders match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.