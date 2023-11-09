Drua named, Tela opts out

Teti Tela has opted out

Teti Tela has made the heartfelt decision to prioritize family time over participation in the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

This significant revelation came to light during the morning’s team naming event, hosted at the Drua’s headquarters in Nadi.

While Tela steps away, the squad will embrace the arrival of five promising newcomers.

Isaiah Ravula takes the reins at flyhalf, partnering with Isikeli Rabitu, while Waqa Nalaga assumes a pivotal role in the center.

Epeli Momo adds his flair to the back three, and the formidable Sailosi Vukalokalo bolsters the team’s lock position, ensuring the Drua remains a force to be reckoned with.