Drua Kit Manager takes the field in 10s tournament

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s Training and Equipment Coordinator, Lincoln Kau’ata, swapped his usual role behind the scenes for a spot on the field during the Sun Bell Drua 10s tournament last week.

Originally from Rotuma, the young lad had previously played rugby in Suva for Ta’Ha Rugby Club but hadn’t taken the field in years.

Kau’ata said he was grateful to have played with Drua boys.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s been a good learning experience. Shout out to the boys, they kept pushing me and looking out for me. Playing alongside them was truly inspiring.”

His return to the game was made even more special by the support of friends who traveled from Suva to cheer him on.