Drua in Coral Coast 7s to boost pre-season training

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Drua coach Glenn Jackson believes that fielding a team for the Coral Coast 7s will be an excellent opportunity ahead of the new season, offering players much-needed competitive matches rather than just regular training sessions.

The announcement of the Drua’s participation in the highly anticipated 7s tournament on Wednesday has already generated significant attention.

Jackson says that the tournament will provide a valuable chance for the club to further assess and familiarize themselves with their development players.

Article continues after advertisement

“Well, we’re losing quite a lot of players to overseas internationals in November so it’s a good time to get some connections with mostly our development boys but also the guys here instead of just running around a rugby field in pre-season. We all know how important the Coral Coast 7s is on the calendar so it’ll be awesome to have our team here.”

He adds that there won’t be a separate team formed specifically for the tournament, as the selection will be made from players already part of the Drua squad.

The McDonalds Coral Coast 7s will be held from the 16th to the 18th of January next year at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.