Drua in 9th place after round three

The Fijian Drua after round three of Super Rugby Pacific is in ninth place on the standings.

Drua found itself at the bottom of the ladder after the first two rounds following its losses to the Waratahs and Brumbies.

The Fijian franchise earned four points following the historic 31-26 win over the Melbourne Rebels on Friday to move up to ninth place.

Article continues after advertisement

They’re ahead of winless Highlanders, Rebels and last-placed Moana Pasifika.

Crusaders after three straight wins are in first place with 14 points, Brumbies and Red follow closely with 13 points.

The Hurricanes with two consecutive victories are in fourth with eight points, at 7 points is Waratahs, Force with six, Chiefs and Blues placed 7th and 8th with five points.

Round four of Super Rugby Pacific starts on Friday with Blues facing Highlanders at 6.05pm, Rebels meet Brumbies at 8.45pm.

Three matches will be played on Saturday including Moana Pasifika with Hurricanes at 3.35pm, Crusaders battle Chiefs at 6.05pm and the Fijian Drua takes on the Reds at 8.45pm.

On Sunday, the Waratahs play the Force at 3pm.

You can watch the Drua vs Reds match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.