Canadian investor interest in Fiji soars

Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica says over the years, interest from Canada-based investors have grown.

The interests are in areas related to tourism, real estate, agriculture and renewable energy.

Kamikamica says for instance, since 2022, four projects on tourism, retail and ICT with a proposed value of $3.2 million were registered in Fiji from Canadian investors.

He states this demonstrates the confidence that Canadian businesses have in Fiji’s economic prospects.



The Deputy Prime Minister made the comments delivering his address at the Fiji North-America Business Forum in Surrey, Canada.

Kamikamica says on the trade front, prior to the pandemic, the total two-way trade was worth $69.97 million.

Fiji exports to Canada were worth $15.58 million last year, largely underpinned by mineral and aerated waters, ginger, fresh produce and mahogany.

Kamikamica says with an aim to boost investment in our country, Investment Fiji’s role has been revamped to become an Investment and Trade Promotion Agency.

He adds a critical agenda for the Fijian economy is the Ease of doing business.

The Minister says the government invested in a Fiji Integrated Licenses and Permits Approvals system which will provide 25 e-services of 16 different agencies on a single platform.

He further states that the businessNOW portal launched recently serves as Fiji’s go-to hub for entrepreneurs and investors, simplifying the process of starting a business and allowing for seamless interaction with various Government agencies.