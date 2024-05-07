Strike workers want demands in black and white

The Fiji Water Fleet Department staff in Naikabula, Lautoka, who are part of the industrial action taken this morning, are refusing to budge until their demands are met and sealed in black and white.

Union representative Levi Kailo emphasizes their preparedness to endure the protracted negotiations that lie ahead.

Kailo says they also understand that there is a zoom meeting between their reps and the company at this hour.

He states this is also the first-ever strike taken by staff at Fiji Water.

Around 43 staff are on strike in Lautoka while 125 in Yaqara.

Fiji Water will soon be putting out a statement.