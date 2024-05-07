Wholesalers should take responsibility: Prasad

[File Photo]

The Fiji Pharmaceutical Society has called on pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies to refrain from supplying the listed batches of blood pressure medicine to the public.

This as the Ministry of Health issued an immediate recall notice to all pharmacies and pharmacists of the listed batches of blood pressure medicine, Ray ENAP-10 Enalapril Maleate 10mg tablets and Ray ENAP-5 Enalapril Maleate 5mg tablets.

The listed batches are Ray ENAP-10 Enalapril Maleate 10mg tablets REBT2301 with the expiry date as 31st January 2026 and Ray ENAP-5 Enalapril Maleate 5mg tablets REAT231 with an expiry date of 31st January 2026.

Society President Priyanka Prasad says that it is important for manufacturing companies to procure medicines from sources that have gained good manufacturing practices certification from stringent regulatory authorities.

She adds that this will ensure that the highest level of quality products reach the Fiji market.

“Local wholesalers should actually do their homework about manufacturers and whether they are GMP-certified before they import medicines into our market. Wholesalers should also take responsibility for the products that they are importing into the country.”

Prasad says the product does not meet the required standards, would not be effective, and is not safe to be consumed by individuals.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry was also alerted that the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), with the assistance of Haleon Australia Pty Ltd, issued a product defect correction alert for 14 batches of Panadol Children 1 Month–1 Year Paracetamol 100 mg/mL oral liquid bottle.

According to the Health Ministry statement, the dosing syringe in the batches in the scope of this recall may experience a performance problem, which may pose a risk of choking to babies.

However, there is no concern about the liquid medicine itself.