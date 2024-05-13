Drua have to find a way: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will have to find a way this Saturday against Queensland Reds in a must win match in Suva.

Our Drua have three important games left in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Drua coach Mick Byrne believes it’s now or never for them.

Article continues after advertisement

The weekend’s loss to Western Force may be a bitter pill to swallow but the Drua have a new assignment this week which can either make or break their season.

Byrne says they now have to focus on the Reds.

“We get back to Fiji and be ready for the Reds, they’ll be coming hard after us and we have to be ready for that you know some of our players are gonna have to find a way, they may have not felt like this before but they just got to find a way, we are in our third season, we in the eighth, from the cusp of the finals and we’ll find out what it means to all our players and it’s a good challenge for them, it’s part of their learning, it’s part of their growth but we’ll find out.”

The Drua hosts the Reds on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium at 2:05pm.