Drua focus on finishing strong

The Fijian Drua are looking to fix one of their biggest weaknesses, closing out games, after suffering three consecutive losses in the final moments of their Super Rugby Pacific matches.

Despite strong performances against the Brumbies, Hurricanes, and Waratahs, the team has struggled to maintain their lead until the final whistle.

Centre Inia Tabuavou acknowledged the issue, emphasizing the need to stay sharp for the full 80 minutes.

“One of our main weaknesses right now is playing the full 80 minutes and finishing strong. So right now, we’re working on our finishing and knowing how to maintain a lead till the end of the game.”

With another tough fixture this weekend, the Drua are determined to turn their fortunes around and secure their first win of the season.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host the Chiefs at 3.35 pm this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka in round four of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.

