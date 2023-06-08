Drua debut for Motikai Murray at seven

Motikai Murray.

Fiji Under-20 captain Motikai Murray will make his Swire Shipping Fijian Drua debut on Saturday against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Murray has been named today to start at seven just a day after being announced as the national U-20 skipper for the Junior World Rugby Championship.

The youngster is part of the Drua Development squad and is expected to get a full-time contract next season.

He was instrumental in the Fiji Warriors campaign last month in Samoa.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student from Lovoni village in Ovalau will start at openside flanker and Vilive Miramira moves to the blindside.

Coach Mick Byrne is sticking with the same front row of Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere and Mesake Doge while Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta replaces Ratu Leone Rotuisolia who partners Isoa Nasilasila at locks.

Captain Meli Derenalagi is at number eight. Joseva Tamani has failed to make the match-day 23.

There’s only one change in the backline as Ilaisa Droasese is back at fullback moving Selestino Ravutaumada to the wing while Eroni Sau is on the bench.

Zuriel Togiatama is the new face on the reserves replacing Mesulame Dolokoto.

The Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals start tomorrow with the Blues and Waratahs at 7:35pm.

On Saturday, the Chiefs host the Reds at 4:35pm and the Drua meet Crusaders at 7:05pm and Brumbies take on the Hurricanes at 9:35pm.

You can watch the Drua and Crusaders match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.